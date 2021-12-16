Rs 1.08 crore scam: Suspended co-op secretary ends life

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said following complaints of irregularities at the primary cooperative credit society, officials from the neighbouring district of Thanjavur conducted a raid on the Keeranur branch. While records showed that the Keeranur society had disbursed to the tune of Rs 3.63 crore for 934 jewellery loans, officials, during the raid, found there were only 832 jewels worth Rs 2.54 crore in the locker.





The official team later found that a loan worth Rs 1.08 crore was disbursed without receiving jewels. They later found that the employees from the society had committed irregularities and so a departmental inquiry was ordered in which they found that Secretary Neelakandan, Supervisor Sakthivel and appraiser Kanagavel were found to be involved in the irregularity.





Subsequently, based on a report from the team of officials joint director Uma Maheshwari suspended the three employees.





