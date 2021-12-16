Charred body of girl student found behind panchayat union school at Pachalur

Madurai :

An empty water can and matchbox were found at the site, sources said. Kodaikanal Deputy SP Srinivasan said there were no signs of sexual abuse though medical reports are awaited.





Dindigul Chief Educational Officer S Karuppasamy said the Block Educational officer has been asked to submit a report on the student’s death.





The girl had stepped out of the school during the interval break at 11.30 a.m. but the teachers noticed her absence an hour later and informed the victim’s sister, who’s also studying in the same school. But the fellow students found her burnt to death.





Police are investigating.