Migrant worker beaten to death by a gang, 4 injured in Tiruvallur

Chennai :

The deceased, Abdul Hasin (20), was working at a factory in Govindamedu and the injured—Jahir Hussain (22), Fakrul Aslam (22) and Abdul Rahub (22)—also from Assam, were his coworkers.





On Tuesday night, the gang entered their rented house at Perambakkam and started attacking them with wooden and steel rods.





Upon hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to the spot, while the gang managed to escape. The victims were rushed to a hospital but Abdul Hasin succumbed to injuries.





The police have secured a few suspects and an investigation revealed that a few local residents were angry with manpower agents as they prefer workers from other states over them.