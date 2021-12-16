Chennai remains on top of the list of new Covid cases

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu was at 0.6 percent, where The Nilgiris and Namakkal recorded 1.2 percent each; Tirupur, 1.1 percent; Chengalpattu, Krishnagiri, and Salem, 1 percent each.





The State recorded 11 deaths, taking the total toll of 36,644. A total of 692 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the state, taking the total recoveries to 26,93,143.





As many as 1,02,775 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.