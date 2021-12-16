40 international passengers test Covid positive till date

Chennai :

A total of 12,031 people who came from high-risk countries were tested and two per cent of the 63,411 passengers from low-risk countries were also tested.





“Over the past 10 days until Wednesday, 41 international passengers tested positive, of which seven patients reported an S-gene drop and are awaiting results from the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem), Bengaluru,” Subramanian added.





Around seven crore people of Tamil Nadu have been inoculated, of which 86 per cent with the first dose, 52 per cent with both doses.





Following the order that only vaccinated students would be allowed on the campus, Queen Mary’s College set up a special vaccination camp as around 900 of its students had not got their shot.





Till date, 4,600 students have been vaccinated and soon, the college will be 100 per cent vaccinated.





The Minister said, to create awareness among the public on vaccination and protocols, 5,500 students of Queen Mary’s College will be given COVID ambassador identity cards.