Report: Udangudi projects will worsen Tamil Nadu’s fiscal woes

Chennai :

According to the analysis titled “White Elephants – New Coal Plants Threaten Tamil Nadu’s Financial Recovery”, the Udangudi Stage I and II projects will result in an increase to debt by at least Rs 20,000 crore as well as raise power purchase costs, implying either a tariff hike for consumers or an increase in subsidies. “Opting for a combination of renewable energy and battery storage instead of building these coal plants could save the State Rs 15,000-20,000 crores over a 6-year period from 2024 to 2030,” it stated.





After the 2x800 MW Uppur project ran into legal obstacles, Tangedco proposed shifting it from Uppur to Udangudi as Stage II, in addition to the 2x660 MW Udangudi Stage I that is at an early stage of construction.





The warning on the financial impact comes at a time when Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan warned that TN’s fiscal position is unsustainable and called for structural reforms to put Tamil Nadu on the path to recovery.













Of particular concern are the state’s outstanding loan guarantees, most of which are in the power sector.





“The economics of the power sector has changed dramatically in the last five years. Electricity from these coal projects will cost between Rs 6.7 per unit and Rs 8.2 per unit, depending on utilization levels. In comparison, renewable energy with battery storage is currently estimated at less than Rs 5 per unit and expected to fall further by 2025, while standalone renewable energy is less than Rs 3 per unit,” said Ashish Fernandes, co-author of the report and CEO of Climate Risk Horizons.





A senior Tangedco official said he would not comment on the proposals. “But Tangedco has planned to add 20,000 MW solar power project in the next 10 years including 10,000 MW battery storage systems to avoid high-cost power purchase,” the official said.