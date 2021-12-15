'PMK frequently changes allies', AIADMK hits back at Ramadoss

Chennai :

Dr Ramadoss in a statement on Tuesday said that the political alliance between the two was a 'farce' and that the PMK lost its electoral support due to its alliance with the AIADMK.

Former Chief Minister and joint coordinator of the AIADMK, K. Palaniswami told reporters at Salem that the PMK has the habit of changing its allies frequently. EPS asked Ramadoss to explain how the alliance with the AIADMK was a 'farce'.

Palaniswami said that the PMK leadership should explain how the AIADMK had betrayed that party. EPS said that the PMK was a political party that changed its colours during elections.

The PMK after having fought the assembly elections with the AIADMK suddenly during the run-up to the rural local body polls announced that it was contesting the polls alone. The result was pathetic as both the AIADMK and the PMK lost in a big way.

Ramadoss in a statement on Sunday said that political alliances these days mean "pulling the legs of allies" and claimed that his party would have at least won 15 seats in the 2021 assembly elections. He said that they could win only 5 seats as the allies had violated coalition dharma.

This provoked the AIADMK leadership and Palaniswami was asked to retort to the snub by the alliance partner.

The PMK is the political arm of the Vanniyar community which has a strong presence in several constituencies of north Tamil Nadu including Salem and Arkonam.