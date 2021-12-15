Eyewash to divert issues related to DMK family: AIADMK on raids against Thangamani

Chennai :

Thangamani is the fifth former minister to be under the DVAC radar and so far the houses of six AIADMK functionaries, including S P Velumani, KC Veeramani, M R Vijabhasakar, C Vijaya Baskar and Salem Elango have been raided after the regime change.





The AIADMK coordinator O Pannneerselvam and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in a joint statement said that the DMK is targeting the AIADMK leaders through politically motivated raids. "The DMK had been briefed by the state intelligence that the opposition AIADMK is gaining ground and emerging stronger. This had created uneasiness for the ruling party forcing them to misuse the police force. These raids are an act of political vendetta and the party will now be cowed down due to such raids," the statement said.





Chief Minister MK Stalin has started misusing the discretionary powers vested to him and he is holding the portfolio of home that regulates the police. Further, reports are stating that a power struggle is going between Stalin's son Udayanithi Stalin and Sabareesan, (son in law of Stalin). These raids are just an eyewash to divert the issues pertaining to DMK first family, the statement alleged.





The AIADMK leaders also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to stop such political vendetta and focus on the promises made by the DMK in its election manifesto.