Tamil Nadu allocates over Rs 7 crore for safety of girls in State-run schools

Chennai :

With already School Education Department earmarking Rs 3.12 crore to install complaint boxes and Flexi boards to explain safety aspects of the children, additional Rs 7.46 crore will be utilised for several aspects, including mobile counselling, distribution of awareness booklets to the students, setting up grievances cell and conducting parents-teachers association meeting on regular basis.





A senior official from the School Education Department said with more number sexual harassment cases were reported in the schools, the government had strictly instructed to provide every child access to education in an environment that is safe and protected.





"Active learning methodology will further be improved to make the students free from stress, fear and shyness," he said. He added that the learning will also help the children to improve conceptual understanding among the students besides building confidence in them to face any situation.





Stating that a comprehensive training method will be introduced to about 1.45 lakh teachers working in government and government-aided schools on the safety of the students, the official said, "Apart from the members of the school safety advisory committee, the teachers will also act as counsellors then and there."





"In addition, mobile counselling facilities will be set up in all the districts," he said. "If required, the mobile counselling, comprising experts, will visit the school and interact with the students and teachers".





The official also disclosed that the authorities concerned were in the discussion to allocate separate funds in the new budget, which would be exclusively used for the safety of the school children.





"Though Pocso act is expected to be a part of school curriculum soon, for time being, booklets, creating awareness of sexual harassments and complain numbers, would be distributed to students," he added.





Pointing out that the number of parents-teachers meetings would also be increased from the present monthly once, the official said, "The regular meetings would not only help the parents to spend more time with their children but also they get regular information on the safety aspect that was initiated by the schools".





The official said the youth club in the schools will also be enhanced, which would develop self-confidence and resilience and counter negative emotions of stress, shame, and fear among the students.