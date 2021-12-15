HC allows AIADMK to appeal against order quashing acquisition of Veda Nilayam

Chennai :

A division bench of Justice Paresh Upadhyay and Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup has granted the leave to -maintain the petition by the AIADMK and C Ve Shanmugam.





“It could not be said that the AIADMK has no way connected with Jayalalithaa and the Veda Nilayam residence. Therefore, the leave is granted,” the bench said while allowing the petitioner to challenge the order.





The judges have also questioned the petitioners why they failed to join as a party themselves while the land acquisition proceedings were challenged by the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa.





Senior counsel AL Somayaji appeared for the AIADMK submitted that the AIADMK government had passed legislation to convert the residence of the former chief minister into a memorial and it was quashed by a single judge. Since C Ve Shanmugam was a member of the memorial foundation committee and former minister of AIADMK, he is also a party appealing against the single judge’s order, according to Somayaji.





“Jayalalithaa has achieved so many things for the poor and downtrodden by introducing several social welfare schemes including Amma Unavagam. She had contributed to agricultural development and heavy industries development. It is necessary to convert the residence of the former CM to a memorial,” Somayaji submitted.





J Deepak, one of the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa filed a caveat petition submitting that the keys of Poes Garden residence have already been given to Deepa and Deepak, the petitioners before the single judge. “As the keys were given to the earlier petitioners by the district Collector, Chennai, it is a settled matter before the law. Therefore, it is infructuous to challenge the single judge’s order,” Deepak submitted through his counsel SL Sudarsanam.





He further noted that the AIADMK has no locus standi to challenge the order. The judges rejected the contention and allowed the petition to proceed for hearing. The bench posted the matter to December 20.