Army cordons Coonoor chopper crash site, collects evidence

Chennai :

The Army, in order to prevent the tampering of crucial evidences, has cordoned the chopper crash site in Coonoor.





The crash remains have been collected and sent to the Sulur airbase for investigations. The probe is more focussed on places where the chopper parts have fell, hoping to discover important findings.





The Army has adopted the Nanjappa Chathiram village as an act of gratitude for the villagers' cooperation right from the day of the tragedy. This act will ensure continued supply of essentials for the villagers.



