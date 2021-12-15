Madras High Court quashes case against Kolathur Mani

The Madras High Court has quashed FIRs filed against Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Kolathur Mani and five others for staging a protest against the Thoothukkudi district police for opening fire on the anti-Sterlite protesters in 2018.
Chennai:
Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the orders on the plea by Kolathur Mani challenging the police action initiated in 2019. Since Kolathur Mani and five other activists staged a protest against the police firing incident in Chennai, Triiplicane police registered a case against Mani and others in 2019.
While the charge sheet has been filed before the special court trying cases against MPs and MLAs, Mani and others challenged the same before the High Court.
Conversations