Carcass of tiger found in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve stream in Erode

Coimbatore :

The farmers noticed the tiger and informed the Jeerahalli forest department officials, who then rushed to the spot and recovered its carcass. The tiger is likely to be aged between 5 to 8 years.





As the carcass was found slightly decomposed, the reason for its death is not known.





“A post mortem will be performed as per the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Wednesday to ascertain the reason for its death,” said an official.