‘Centre waiving only corporate loans’

Chennai :

Referring to BJP’s poll promises in 2014, including doubling of farmers income, he said the previous Congress regime had waived Rs 68,000 loans of four crore farmers, but the incumbent BJP regime refuses to take it as precedence and waive farm loans.





“The BJP regime, which wrote off Rs 10.7 lakh crore corporate loan, could have easily written off Rs 2 lakh crore farm loan. Crores of farmers would have benefitted. The BJP regime, which enacted three farm laws, budged after the farmer’s protests,” Alagiri said