‘Centre waiving only corporate loans’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Tuesday said the pro-corporate BJP-led Union government had waived bank loans to the tune of Rs 10.70 lakh crore availed by corporates since 2014 but is refusing to waive the loans of farmers.
Chennai:
Referring to BJP’s poll promises in 2014, including doubling of farmers income, he said the previous Congress regime had waived Rs 68,000 loans of four crore farmers, but the incumbent BJP regime refuses to take it as precedence and waive farm loans.
“The BJP regime, which wrote off Rs 10.7 lakh crore corporate loan, could have easily written off Rs 2 lakh crore farm loan. Crores of farmers would have benefitted. The BJP regime, which enacted three farm laws, budged after the farmer’s protests,” Alagiri said
