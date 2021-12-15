Quake or supersonic jet? Loud noise, ‘tremors’ trigger panic in Namakkal

Coimbatore :

At around 11 am, the people in many of the villages claimed to have heard a loud explosion followed by mild tremors. The panicked people ran out of their houses to open areas in their locality. They, however, failed to understand from where the noise of the explosion exactly originated.





The people in areas such as Senthamangalam, Mohanur, Paramathivelur, Puduchatram and Rasipuram claimed that they felt the tremors. The villagers also said that they noticed vessels and glass window panes shaking in their house.





Fear gripped the people as a powerful earthquake had struck off the coast of Indonesia only in the morning.





As rumours started making rounds, Namakkal District Collector Shreya P Singh clarified that it was not an earthquake. “When enquired about the loud noise that was reported at around 11.05 am, the Meteorological department confirmed that no incidence of earthquake has been recorded in the Namakkal district,” she said.





The officials of the District Disaster Management claimed that they suspect the noise to be caused by supersonic aircraft. “We have received information from the public of mild tremors followed by a loud noise. There is a possibility of such noise to have occurred during flying of supersonic jets at a high speed. However, an inquiry is underway to establish the exact reason,” said an official. p4 anchor - namakkal quake