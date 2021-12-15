Inspector pushed by ganja peddler, suffers injuries

Coimbatore :

Acting on a tip-off on ganja being sold among the public, Rathinapuri police station inspector Rajesh Kanna, sub-inspector Dhanapal and grade I constable Sugantharajan rushed to the spot.





On seeing the cops, accused Surya alias Suryaprakash, 21 from Sampath Street in Rathinapuri took to his heels. Not to let him go, the cops gave a hard chase.





“The inspector managed to nab him. However, the accused pushed him down and started to run again. He was then caught by two others after another round of chase,” police said.





In the fall, Rajesh Kanna suffered a fracture in his left leg and left hand and has been admitted to a private hospital. The police have booked the accused on charges such as issuing death threats and preventing a government staff from discharging his duty.