Ramnad youth died of poisoning, says ADGP citing autopsy report

Madurai :

The youth died in the early hours of December 5, hours after he returned from the Keelathooval police station. Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday evening, the ADGP denied allegations of police torture.





On the evening of December 4, the police conducted a vehicle check at Keelathooval, where Manikandan, who rode a bike with his friend as pillion, fled the scene when the police attempted to intercept the bike.





The police chased him down and took him to Keelathooval station for enquiry, which revealed the bike was stolen.





The entire proceedings when Manikandan was enquired at Keelathooval station were recorded on CCTV and everything was transparent.





The inquiry lasted for half an hour till 7.30 p.m. and after his mother was informed, she picked him from the station at 8.15 p.m.





However, Manikandan died at his house at 2 am on December 5 and the victim’s brother Alexpandian lodged a complaint with the police alleging torture behind the death after which a team led by DSP and Paramakudi RDO launched a probe into the death.





On Dec 5, two doctors conducted a postmortem in the presence of the victim’s relative which was videographed.





As the victim’s relatives were not content with the autopsy, they moved the High Court bench in Madurai, which ordered a re-postmortem that was done on Dec 8 as per instructions.