Centre allots additional urea, potash to Tamil Nadu

The State agriculture department, in a statement, said 94,650 tonnes of urea, 24,100 metric tonnes of DAP, 9,500 metric tonnes of potash and 73,050 metric tonnes of complex fertilizers were allotted for the State for December.
Chennai:
In the total allotment of urea, 10,800 metric tonnes from Mangalore port has been allotted to Tamil Nadu.
Owing to the shortage of fertilizers, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam had urged the Centre to allot additional quantities of urea, DAP and potash from Kakinada port and wrote a letter on November 24.
Conversations