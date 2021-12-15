Tamil Nadu frontrunner in medical oxygen production: Ma Subramanian

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after dedicating the 142.5 mt liquid medical oxygen storage tank, costing Rs 2.50 crore, at Manapparai in Tiruchy, the minister said during the Delta variant virus spread the State government was suffering a shortage of liquid medical oxygen and hence Chief Minister MK Stalin was particular in augmenting the oxygen generation and storage facility after which the storage capacity of just 220 mt was increased to 1,310 mt storage. “Tamil Nadu is the only State in the country that has increased the production of oxygen from 200 MT to 1300 MT,” the minister said.





The minister pointed out that presently, Tamil Nadu has the facility of 17,940 oxygen concentrators, 25,660 oxygen cylinders, 70 oxygen production units under the PM Care programme while 94 units with the participation of private firms and 241 units through the State government-run units. “We are now equipped to face any kind of catastrophe,” he stressed.





Meanwhile, the minister said the State government is very particular to ensure the inpatients above 50 years of age at the Government headquarters hospitals and the Medical Colleges to undergo cancer screening and ensuring water bed facilities in GHs for patients suffering from bedsores.





Stating that the state government is equipped to undertake 1.88 lakh RT- PCR tests a day, the minister said this facility would be increased further as 20 more RT-PCR test facilities would be inaugurated soon. “Already we have 79 RT-PCR test centres in 69 hospitals,” he said.