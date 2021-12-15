Tamil Nadu logs 649 new Covid cases and 9 deaths

Chennai :

The highest number of 123 was recorded in Chennai, followed by 107 in Coimbatore. Erode recorded 51 cases, while Theni, Kallakurichi and Ariyalur had no cases.





The overall TPR stood at 0.7 per cent after 1,03,657 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Chennai’s TPR was at 0.9 per cent and the highest of 1.4 per cent was in Namakkal. The active cases in the State stood at 7,611.





As many as 9 more deaths were notified in the State, taking the total number of deaths to 36,663. Chennai reported the highest of three deaths.





After 695 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries went to 26,92,451.