Two die in separate road accidents in Chengalpattu

Two youngsters died in separate road accidents in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday. In the first incident, Gokul (23), of Chengalpattu, an engineering graduate, lost control of the vehicle and hit the median on Tuesday.
Chennai:
The was gifted to him by his father only three days ago. Gokul died on the spot, while two friends escaped with injuries. In another incident, a teenager died on the spot in Melmaruvathur after his bike was rammed by a load auto on Tuesday.
The deceased, Sugan (19), of Achurapakkam, was on the way to college on his two-wheeler when the collision happened.
