Tue, Dec 14, 2021

Two die in separate road accidents in Chengalpattu

Published: Dec 14,202111:41 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Two youngsters died in separate road accidents in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday. In the first incident, Gokul (23), of Chengalpattu, an engineering graduate, lost control of the vehicle and hit the median on Tuesday.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
The was gifted to him by his father only three days ago. Gokul died on the spot, while two friends escaped with injuries. In another incident, a teenager died on the spot in Melmaruvathur after his bike was rammed by a load auto on Tuesday.

The deceased, Sugan (19), of Achurapakkam, was on the way to college on his two-wheeler when the collision happened.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations