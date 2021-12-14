Car gutted in fire on GST Road near Guduvanchery

Chennai :

Isakimuthu (26), of Nerkundram, was returning from Tirunelveli with three of his family in his cousin’s car when the car caught fire around 8.30 am. He noticed smoke coming from the bonnet and stopped the vehicle.





He immediately alerted other passengers to alight the vehicle too. A few minutes after they alighted, the car went up in flames. The Maraimalai Nagar fire and rescue team arrived at the spot and doused the fire.