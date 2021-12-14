TNPSC Group-1 exam to be held on March 4,5 and 6 next year

Chennai :

The first round of selection was held on January 3 to fill the posts of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Assistant Director of Rural Development.





Around 1,31,701 across the State appeared for the exam. The main examination which was supposed to be held on May 28, 29 and 30, was postponed due to the pandemic.





Meanwhile, based on the case pending in the Madras High Court, some amendments were made in the government for Tamil medium candidates.





In this situation, the results of the Group 1 first-round examination conducted on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Civil Servants Selection Board have been released today. Out of 1,31,701 candidates, who wrote the preliminary examination, 3,800 have been selected for the main examination, said TNPSC Exam Control Officer Kiran Kurala.





Kiran Kurala also announced that those who have been selected for the primary examination on a provisional basis should upload their certificates on the website through government e-service centres run by the State cable TV company. Candidates are expected to upload documents between December 12 and January 5, 2022.