7 int'l passengers test Covid positive, 1 suspected for Omicron in TN

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that the genomic sequencing report of a passenger from Nigeria indicated S-gene drop, a genetic material indicative of Omicron.





Following the same, family members of the passenger have been tested and six of them were found to be positive for the virus.





The final genomic sequencing report from InStem laboratory Bengaluru is, however, awaited. The seven passengers have been admitted to King's Institute, Guindy and are being monitored continuously. Currently, passengers have mild colds, coughs and symptoms of fever. The Health Minister said that the passengers are being tested again upon completion of seven days of quarantine even if they test negative on arrival.





As many as 37 people, who arrived from other countries, have tested positive for the virus so far. The whole genomic sequencing report for four samples have arrived and they were confirmed to be Delta Plus variant, the reports of the other 33 samples are awaited. A total of 11,480 people who have come from high-risk countries and 1,863 among the 58,480 people from low-risk countries have been tested in Tamil Nadu so far.





Talking about the screening of more people from low-risk countries, he said that the random testing of 2 per cent of passengers who have high temperature detected in mass fever checks are being tested. He said that the Union Health Ministry has laid down the guidelines stating that random testing of 2 per cent samples should be conducted for those who are travelling from low-risk countries and the same is being followed by the Tamil Nadu Health Department.