High Court dismisses petition challenging AIADMK coordinator, joint coordinator election

Chennai :

The first bench of the Madras HC comprising the Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and PD Audikesavalu passed the orders on a plea by one J Jayachandran, who claims to be a member of the AIADMK.





The judges while dismissing the petition questioned the necessity to implead the Election Commission of India into this matter.





“What could the ECI do in this AIADMK intra-party elections,” the judges questioned.





The petitioner sought a direction to the Election Commission of India not to recognise the election conducted for the positions of coordinator and joint coordinator AIADMK. Senior Counsel NGR Prasad, who appeared for the petitioner submitted that the leaders of AIADMK wanted to be elected as the coordinator and joint coordinator without conducting any election.





The petitioner further submitted that though there are 1.50 crores cadre in AIADMK and no proper voters list has been released ahead of the election. “People, including the petitioner, who have tried to file their nominations were physically prevented and manhandled by men of OPS and EPS. This is completely against the People’s Representative Act,” the senior advocate submitted.





Therefore, the petitioner wanted the HC to pass a direction to the ECI for not approving the elections held for Coordinator and Joint Coordinator positions.