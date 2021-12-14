Stalin condemns terrorist attack against cops in Srinagar

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on police in Kashmir where two policemen were killed and 12 others suffered injuries as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel.
Shocked to hear about the cowardly terror attack on a Police Bus near Srinagar. I condemn this dastardly attack and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred security personnel.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 14, 2021
Wishing for the speedy recovery of other personnel who were injured.
