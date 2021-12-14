Tue, Dec 14, 2021

Stalin condemns terrorist attack against cops in Srinagar

Published: Dec 14,202110:16 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on police in Kashmir where two policemen were killed and 12 others suffered injuries as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel.

Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Srinagar:
In his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Shocked to hear about the cowardly terror attack on a Police Bus near Srinagar. I condemn this dastardly attack and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred security personnel. Wishing for the speedy recovery of other personnel who were injured."

The bus, carrying 25 police personnel, came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area this evening, police officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations