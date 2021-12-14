Stalin condemns terrorist attack against cops in Srinagar

Srinagar :

In his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Shocked to hear about the cowardly terror attack on a Police Bus near Srinagar. I condemn this dastardly attack and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred security personnel. Wishing for the speedy recovery of other personnel who were injured."





The bus, carrying 25 police personnel, came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area this evening, police officials said.



