Master plan to improve basic amenities in 47 major temples: Minister PK Sekar babu

Chennai :

Addressing a foundation laying ceremony to improve facilities at a cost of Rs 20 crore at Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Sholingur, the minister said that the master plan would include facilities like a shelter for devotees, toilets, drinking water, parking lot for buses, madapallis for distribution of prasadam, medical facilities and ropeway to hill temples.





The works are expected to be completed in five years, he said and added that the Tiruchendur Murugan temple would be given such a facelift at an estimated Rs 300 crore and the Periyapalayam Bhavani Amman temple would also get similar facilities at Rs125 crore.