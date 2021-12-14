3,307 suspects nabbed for peddling ganja, smuggling banned tobacco

Chennai :

The police had also seized 520 kg of ganja worth around Rs 52 lakh and seized 19 vehicles used for transporting the contraband.





The police teams had also seized 58 kg of ganja in Tirupur as wells at railway stations in Chennai and Katpadi.





As many as 2,983 accused were also arrested across the state in connection with 2,940 cases of smuggling 15 tons of banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.64 crore during the last week.





During the same period, the TN police also registered 130 cases and arrested 154 accused of selling banned lottery tickets in the state.