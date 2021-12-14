AIADMK always followed alliance dharma, helped allies in polls: Jayakumar

Chennai :

Reacting to the comments of PMK leader Dr. S Ramadoss who charged that the alliance partners had led down his party in the recently held assembly polls, the former minister said that the version of PMK leader would not apply to the AIADMK as it is a party of dharma and had always stood by the alliance partners.





Betrayal and conspiracy were something that was not there in the DNA of AIADMK, Jayakumar emphasized. “We will ignore such comments and there is no point in talking about them (PMK), who are no longer with us,” former minister Sellur K Raju said.