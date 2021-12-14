Governor RN Ravi pays tribute to Mahakavi Bharati at Ettayapuram

Madurai :

The Governor was received by officials of District Administration led by Collector K Senthil Raj. Amidst tight security, the Governor along with his wife Laxmi Ravi visited Bharathiyar Illam, the poet’s house near Perumal temple in Ettayapuram, and paid floral tributes to his statue.





The Governor also had a glance at the significant contributions made by Bharati to the nation and his literary works in the poet’s house and made his way to the poet’s memorial (mani mandapam).





The Governor garlanded the poet’s statue and had a look at the books on display, which were penned by the poet.