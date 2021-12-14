Stalin, leaders condole demise of CPM veteran Ramakrishnan

Chennai :

Ramakrishnan, younger brother of the Marxist party’s veteran leader N Sankaraiah, breathed his last at the party’s organ Theekkathir office in Madurai where he was staying since his wife’s demise.





The 81-year-old Ramakrishnan has written 76 books in Tamil and 10 in English and translated over 25 books and publications. In English, he wrote ‘An outline history of the Communist Movement of the World (1844-1917)’. He also wrote ‘History of Indian Communist Movement Part I (1920-1964)’.





In a statement, Stalin said that the writer’s demise was a great loss to the Marxist school of thought as he had taken upon himself the duty to take forward the party’s ideology and history to the cadre. “He dedicated his life to the party and revolutionary writing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to the party’s state unit and the Indian communist movement,” CPI (M) leader Balakrishnan said.