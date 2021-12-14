Villagers demand capture of ‘Arisi Raja’, hoist black flags

Coimbatore :

The sub-adult elephant, nicknamed by locals as ‘Arisi Raja’ has habituated to raid houses in Padanthorai area in search of its favourite food, rice, over the past several months. A month ago, the villagers resorted to roadblock against the elephant menace.





The forest department deployed kumkis to patrol in the conflict-prone areas. Yet, Arisi Raja continued to stray into the villages. The jumbo also brings along other wild elephants into residential areas and compounds the woes of villagers.





Demanding the capture of Arisi Raja and shifting it to the camp in Mudumalai, the villagers in Selukkadi, Moochikandi, Karkabali, Sundavayal and Puliamansholai hoisted black flags in their houses.





The families including women and children also held black flags and shouted slogans in front of their houses. The villagers claimed that they have been incurring heavy losses due to damages caused by ‘Arisi Raja’