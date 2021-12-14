Medha Patkar urges Stalin to close nuclear plant at Kudankulam

Chennai :

“Radiation causes serious impact on human beings as well as aquatic species, and when there are over four nuclear plants (at Koodankulam nuclear plants) close to the sea, it is even more destructive,” said social activist Medha Patkar, while discussing environmental issues in Tamil Nadu, at Chennai press club on Monday.





Even as the opposition to the two units of nuclear power plants was continuing, they have started the construction of 3, 4, 5 and 6 units. In this situation, they are planning to begin the seventh and eighth unit and reprocessing plant said the national convener of the National Alliance of People’s Movement.





“We have requested the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to take steps to withdraw the projects, and we want the state to intervene,” she added.





During the meeting with the Chief Minister, several issues, including the Minimum Support Price (MSP) bill, were discussed. He had said that he would soon take a decision to release life-long prisoners in the state.





People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy co-ordinator, SP Udhayakumar said, “As we are a democratic country, the state government should discuss the issue with the people and take steps to solve the issue. Later, it should be taken to the central government. If it is a democratic country, steps should be taken after discussion with the people.” Meanwhile, residents said that despite opposition works were on for additional units at the Kundankulam nuclear power plant