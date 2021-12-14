10,000 farmers cheated by Chennai firm

Thiruchirapalli :

More than 300 farmers, led by Makkal Nala Sangam president Nagarajan, came to Thanjavur collectorate on Monday and submitted a petition with the district collector in which they stated that a Chennai based organic farming firm, which was involved in promoting organic farming among the farmers, approached the farmers from Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Pattukkottai, Mannarkudi, and Tiruchy and asked them to supply food crops.





In return for the food crops, the company promised to pay money at a certain rate of interest. They also collected Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 from the public as an advance amount for the agreement. The company also promptly issued receipts for the money they had collected from the public.





However, they failed to return any amount to them even after repeated attempts to approach the company officials. Finding no other go, they approached the district collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and submitted a petition seeking action against the company and help to get money for their crops.





Nagarajan told media persons that the firm had cheated over 10,000 farmers in the Thanjavur district alone.