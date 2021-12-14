Tamil Nadu govt asked to file counter on curbs at Kancheepuram temple

Kanchipuram :

A division bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the direction on a PIL by Anantha Desigar, a resident of Chennai.





The petitioner wanted the court to issue a direction to the HR&CE department to relax all the restrictions placed during the first lockdown in March 2020 which are continuing in Kancheepuram Shri Varadaraja Perumal Temple.





“After relaxing the lockdown, sacred customs have been restored in several temples of the State. However, in the case of Varadaraja Perumal temple, the restrictions are continuing.





Devotees are not allowed inside the temple despite the temple management allowing the influential persons into the temple,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.





He further said neither are the general public allowed inside the temple nor are the sacred ceremonies including theertham, thirumanjanam, abhisekam, sahataari, arandanam, archanai, thulai theertham, parivattam, santhanam, prasadam distribution, veda parayanam, divya prabanda parayanam and day to day activities are happening.





“A release issued by the HR&CE department on October 14 has lifted all the restrictions put on the temples. All the rituals are conducted in Shri Aranganathar Temple in Sri Rangam. However, those rituals are restricted in Kancheepuram Shri Varadaraja Perumal Temple. The right to worship is enshrined under the Constitution of India. However, the restrictions made by the HR&CE are a direct infringement of Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution,” the petitioner submitted.





On recording the submissions, the judges asked the HR&CE to file its counter within two weeks.