Only 3 districts have over 50 Covid cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The highest cases were recorded in Chennai at 114, followed by Coimbatore 101 cases and Erode 53, while other districts reported less than 50 cases.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remains 0.7 per cent, where Coimbatore and Namakkal recorded 1.3 per cent, The Nilgiris and Krishnagiri 1.2 per cent, and Tirupur 1.1 per cent.





The State recorded 12 deaths including five in private hospitals and seven in government hospitals, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic virus to 36,624.





A total of 702 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries so far to 26,91,756. As many as 1,00,085 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours.