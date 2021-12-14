Forest department patrols gold mines of Nilgiris

A team of armed forest officials commenced patrolling Devala forests in The Nilgiris, which is dotted by gold mines, to look out for any suspicious movement.
Coimbatore:
Several abandoned gold mines are located in Devala, Nadugani and Cherambadi in Gudalur Taluk.
Still, people continue to mine by risking their lives. These mine pits also pose a danger of wild animals falling into them.
Acting on information about the presence of unauthorised people in the area, Forest Ranger Ram Kumar and the team patrolled the area on Monday.
Conversations