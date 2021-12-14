Chopper crash: Lt Gen announces welfare schemes for villagers

Coimbatore :

“The villagers of Nanjappa Sathiram will be adopted by Headquarters, Dakshin Bharat Area,” he said. The villagers were the first to reach the place of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.





Two villagers, Krishnasamy and Chandrakumar, who first witnessed the crash and alerted the police and fire service personnel, were handed over a cash award of Rs 5,000 each.





Lt Gen Arun assured that a medical camp will be conducted in the village every month till December 8, next year. “A doctor and a nurse will be sent every month to the village to do health checkups for the villagers. The villagers could also avail free consultation at the military hospital in Wellington,” he said.