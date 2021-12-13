38-yr-old tries to stop clash between groups gets killed in Sriperumbudur

Kanchipuram :

Police said Dhakhinamoorthi (33) and Chandrasekar (27) of Selaiyanur village in Sriperumbudur while drinking together, picked up a quarrel after which Chandrasekar attacked Dhakhinamoorthi.





Following that, on Monday Dhakhinamoorthi and relatives Prabhakaran (27) and Sivakumar (23) went to Chandrasekar’s house and started assaulting him.





Chandrasekar’s neighbor Suresh (38) rushed to the scene to stop the fight but in the melee fell unconscious with head injuries and died on way to the hospital. Sriperumbudur police have registered a case.