Omicron scare: TN govt bans entry of public to beaches during New Year

Chennai :

From January 3, educational institutions can begin regular classes from Class 6 and above ending the rotational basis of conducting classes, a State government release stated.





As the existing phase of lockdown ends on December 15, Chief Minister M K Stalin held a meeting with higher officials in the Secretariat about the restrictions and relaxation to be provided in the next phase of lockdown as the Omicron threat is looming large and festivals are around the corner. After discussing with the officials, Chief Minister extended Covid restrictions till December 31.





"To control the spread of Covid during New Year, the public are prohibited to visit beaches across the state on December 31 and January 1. The already existing restrictions on social, cultural and political meetings shall continue," said Stalin, in a release.





The State government also announced swimming pools will be opened for the public for all purposes and Assembly halls are permitted for the permitted activities.





As students did not attend schools regularly for several months, there is a learning gap due to which the prevailing rotational system in high school and higher secondary schools from standard 6 to 12, and in colleges and technical colleges come to an end and regular classes will commence from January 3.





Stalin further stated that though the Covid is under control in the State, Omicron variant is spreading fast in the neighboring states and so the public should avoid crowding in public places during the festival times. Public should also wear face masks, follow social distancing in public places and to get vaccinated for Covid.