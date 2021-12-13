Better monitoring of livestock needed as zoonotic infections surge, urge TN veterinarians

Chennai :

Veterinary experts and members of Tamil Nadu Veterinary graduates federation had urged the stakeholders comprising farmers, poultry traders and state Animal Husbandry Department to enhance the biosecurity measures in Tamil Nadu so that zoonotic infections, including the spread e-coli infection, would be curtailed. “Though there is no outbreak of Avian Flu or Rhaniket disease, the viral infections are still there. Like humans, the livestock are vulnerable to cholera and RDVK infection leading to mortality of livestock,” said veterinarian M Balaji of Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation.





"The run off water from lakes and waterbodies carry e-coli and other viral infections and this escalates zoonotic infections among livestock and humans. Further Winter Season is usually conducive for the dormant virus to become active, so the bio-security measures and monitoring of livestock is crucial during this period. Traces of minerals and multi vitamins should be added to the feed," Balaji added.





"A few fatal cases of Rhaniket disease were reported in Chennai, Vellore and Erode, but there is no major break out. The poultry farmers have been advised to improve the living conditions of the livestock. Viral inclusion body hepatitis (IBH) had also been reported in Kerala border and the neighboring state is closely monitoring the infections," an informed source said. The poultry and beef industry needs to be monitored thoroughly as the meat plays a major role in protein food supplement of humans. Further, the moist-affected feed when served to animals, it escalates the incidence of viral infection among animals, the veterinary source said adding that fishes are also vulnerable for kidney and liver infections during winter and feed contamination.





It may be noted that ostriches at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur died of viral infections, though RDVK, fowl cholera and IBH were ruled out, the cause is yet to be ascertained.