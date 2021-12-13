TN Assembly session to begin with Guv address from January 5

Chennai :

Informing this to media persons at the State Secretariat on Monday, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said the Assembly session would begin with the Governor’s address at 10am on January 5 at the state Secretariat.





A notification issued by Raj Bhavan this morning said, “In exercise of powers conferred upon me by clause (I) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, R N Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, hereby summon the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to meet at 10am on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the Assembly chamber, Secretariat, Chennai - 600009.”





"The Governor’s address would be followed by the presentation of the general Budget and the debate on demand for grants," Appavu added. Asked about shifting the Assembly proceedings back to the Assembly chamber in Fort St George, the Speaker said, “Earlier, all of you used to wear masks. Now, more than half of you are not wearing masks. People who have had two doses are a little more confident. Owing to the efforts of the State government, about 83% of the people have had their first dose of vaccine. Over 53% have got both doses. Hence, Covid is under control in Tamil Nadu. From 40,000 cases per day, it has been reduced to 500-600 cases per day. Hence, we thought the arrangement could be made here (Fort St George).” The Assembly proceedings, which were temporarily shifted to Kalaivanar Arangam owing to Covid threat, would be happening on Fort St George campus after a gap of one year.





On paperless proceedings, the speaker said, “We will have a touch screen for all members of the House. Almost all proceedings would be rendered paperless with the help of touch screens, like in the last session.” Asked about allowing visitors, he said the decision would be made by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House. Appavu also reiterated that wearing masks would be mandatory for all entering the House.





When the Speaker’s attention was drawn to a special officer of the Parliament House reportedly monitoring the three financial committees of the State, the Speaker clarified that, taxes go from Tamil Nadu to the Union government. "All schemes (of the union government) are implemented through the State govt. There is no need to monitor here. Media has assessed our Chief Minister as the number one CM in the country. Probably, they want to observe and implement it in other states," he said.