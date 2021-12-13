Coastal districts in Tamil Nadu to receive rains for next 48 hours: RMC

Chennai :

“Due to the Northeast monsoon wind convergence, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu - Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayildathurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari is expected to receive moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours, and rest of the State to witness light showers. From December 17 (Friday), a few places over South Tamil Nadu will witness rains for the same reason,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





As far as Chennai is concerned, the city has been witnessing winds from the coast. Light to moderate rains would continue in the early morning for the next two days, and sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. On Monday, the maximum temperatures in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam were recorded 30.7 degrees Celsius and 30.7 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 24.3 degrees Celsius and 23.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





The official added that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till Friday (December 17) due to the strong winds which are expected to blow at a speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph over the Kanniyakumari coast. Also, thunderstorm warnings were issued at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.





According to RMC, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram received the highest rainfall of 5 cm each, followed by YMCA Nandanam (Chennai) 4 cm, Chennai – MRC Nagar, DGP office, Anna University, Shollinganalur, and MGR Nagar received 3 cm of rainfall each.