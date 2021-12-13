Fee arrears in TC: TN academicians, teachers urge govt to appeal against court order

Chennai :

Private school associations had recently moved the court that several parents have not paid the fees till now, which had affected the financial status of the institutions.





"Entering “arrears of school fee” in a TC is the crudest punishment for a child. It is a stigma that a child has to carry throughout life. A child may not be given a seat in another school, even if he/she was admitted," State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) general secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu said.





Stating that for any delayed payment, the child will be subjected to abuse citing the entry in TC, he said, "The humiliation a child will suffer among the new friends in the new school will have a far-reaching psychological effect."





Pointing out that any entry of arrears in school fees will have a negative impact on its career development, "It will be a challenge to get loans in banks, be it for higher studies, business or any career development," he said.





Appealing to the State government to go for an appeal in the higher court, the academician said "We have already given our representation to the School Education Department in this regard."





He also said if the private school managements claim to suffer because of nonpayment of fees by the students, they should be asked to submit before the government their audited balance sheet together with all receipts, bills, and vouchers to prove the extent of loss that they suffered.





Strongly opposing the private schools move to mention fees arrears in the TC, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran said "The initiative will create stress among the students, which will affect the studies in future".





"Students should not be punished because of the parent's inability to pay the fees," he said. He further added that the government has to solve the issue with immediate effect by appealing in the apex court.





S Ravikumar, a senior member of TN Parents Teachers Association, said that his association had received several requests from the parents to urge the State government to instruct private schools not to mention unpaid fees status in the TC even though the court had instructed.





Following several representations from parents and teachers, a senior official from the School Education Department assured that the government would look into the issue and solve it very soon.