Tug-driven barge from Maldives runs aground near Thoothukudi port

Madurai :

MM Exports, the charters, are making arrangements to retrieve the barge. No casualties are reported, sources confirmed.





The barge, which was anchored off Thoothukudi's old port, was empty and scheduled to leave on Monday when tides are expected to raise.





The sea was rough and the tug boat could not withstand the high wind speed and hence the barge could have drifted to the shore.





Moreover, timely efforts of fishermen helped protect their fiber boats as they moved their boats to safer places, sources said.