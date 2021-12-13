Tug-driven barge from Maldives runs aground near Thoothukudi port

A tug-driven barge while returning from the Maldives ran aground at 11 am on Sunday near Inigo Nagar in Thoothukudi. The mishap occurred as the rope gave away due to strong winds.
Madurai:
MM Exports, the charters, are making arrangements to retrieve the barge. No casualties are reported, sources confirmed.
The barge, which was anchored off Thoothukudi's old port, was empty and scheduled to leave on Monday when tides are expected to raise.
The sea was rough and the tug boat could not withstand the high wind speed and hence the barge could have drifted to the shore.
Moreover, timely efforts of fishermen helped protect their fiber boats as they moved their boats to safer places, sources said.
