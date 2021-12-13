Umayal Ramanathan’s sudden demise great loss, condoles Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday condoled the demise of Umayal Ramanathan, daughter of Alagappa Chettiar and syndicate member of Alagappa University.
Chennai:
In a statement, Stalin said the heir of a family, which dedicated its property to education development in Tamil Nadu, was fully committed to social service and women’s education.
“The sudden demise of Umayal Ramanathan, who strived to create a new generation through education institutions, is a great loss,” the CM said, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members of Umayal.
"அழகப்பா பல்கலைக்கழகத்தின் சிண்டிகேட் உறுப்பினரான டாக்டர் உமையாள் ராமநாதன் அவர்கள் திடீரென மறைவெய்தினார் என்ற துயரச் செய்தி கேட்டு மிகுந்த மன வருத்தத்திற்கு உள்ளானேன்" என மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/HkRrVFL5H1— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) December 12, 2021
Conversations