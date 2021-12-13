Mon, Dec 13, 2021

Umayal Ramanathan’s sudden demise great loss, condoles Stalin

Published: Dec 13,202104:16 AM

Updated: Dec 13,202104:16 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday condoled the demise of Umayal Ramanathan, daughter of Alagappa Chettiar and syndicate member of Alagappa University.

Chief Minister M K Stalin (File Photo)
Chief Minister M K Stalin (File Photo)
Chennai:
In a statement, Stalin said the heir of a family, which dedicated its property to education development in Tamil Nadu, was fully committed to social service and women’s education.

“The sudden demise of Umayal Ramanathan, who strived to create a new generation through education institutions, is a great loss,” the CM said, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members of Umayal.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations