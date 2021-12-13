Four medicos of Dharmapuri GMCH booked for ragging junior

Four students of Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital were booked for ragging a second-year MBBS student, who attempted suicide unable to bear their harassment.
Coimbatore:
V Saravanan, (19), a native of Namakkal attempted suicide last week. Following the incident, DMCH dean K Amudhavalli suspended the four third-year students.
Based on a complaint, police registered a case against the four students on Saturday under relevant sections of the Anti-Ragging Act.
Police said further action will be taken after receiving a statement from the victim, who is under-recovery at his home after discharge from the hospital.
