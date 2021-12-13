Middlemen luring Sitheri tribals to cut red sanders in AP, says activist

Coimbatore :

He demanded the state police to track down brokers who lure gullible workers from Tamil Nadu to chop red sanders in the neighbouring state.





The fact finding team had visited Sitheri village in Dharmapuri on Sunday to investigate the death of two villagers Raman and Balakrishnan in a shootout by the Forest Department in Andhra Pradesh on November 26.





“Their widowed wives should be compensated as they have been suffering without any means for livelihood. The government should also devise special schemes to bail out the tribal villagers from poverty and make way for a better livelihood,” he told reporters.





Seeking adequate measures to be taken to ensure that such killing of innocent people does not happen, People’s Watch demanded that a police official in the rank of ADGP should be appointed and a case should be registered against the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department.





“The government should also order a probe and bring out the truth in this incident. Based on our ground investigation, we have prepared a 64-page report to be submitted to concerned departments and Chief Minister MK Stalin for further action,” he added.