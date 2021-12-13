Name Kattery park after Gen Rawat: Coonoor residents

Chennai :

M Selvamurugan of Nilgiris Heritage Protection site said, “If the state government renames the Kattery Horticulture Park after General Bipin Rawat, it will be a fitting tribute to the brave soldier and his team, who died in the chopper crash. Their memories will always be an inspiration for the future generations and naming the park after the late General will elevate the status of the area.”





TA Jabarathinam of the Citizens Forum of Coonoor said, “The Nilgiris, Coonoor, and Ooty are places where tourists frequent, and renaming the Kattery Park after the late General Bipin Rawat will bring in memories of the General and other brave soldiers who died in the chopper crash. It will also kindle the spirit of nationalism among the children who will frequent these areas as part of their school trips.”





K Natarajan, founder of Heritage Steam Chariot Trust said that the statues of the late General and all the soldiers killed in the chopper crash should be installed at the Kattery Park.





However, Nilgiris Collector SP. Amrith said that so far he had not received any request from any individual or organization to rename the Kattery Park after General Bipin Rawat.