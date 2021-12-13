Probe on in fake video of celebrations over copter crash incident

Coimbatore :

The video was actually taken during the Fresher’s Day celebrations of the college, a day before the tragic incident. However, the YouTube channel based in Kerala had shown the video by wrongly relating it to the helicopter crash. Only when the police began an inquiry, it came to light that the video was fake.





“Rumours were spread on social media and private channels to bring a bad reputation to our college. We have sought action against the channel,” said A Muralidharan, director, Nehru Group of Institutions.





The city police have shared the information on their investigation with their counterparts in Kerala and decided to issue summons to the channel for inquiry.